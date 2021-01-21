If the Houston Texans Want Someone As Good as Deshaun Watson, They Should Keep Deshaun Watson
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 21, 2021, 10:29 AM EST
The Deshaun Watson situation in Houston is very straightforward. It appears that he is upset and many other people dislike the organization, yet he has not requested a trade. The Houston Texans have not said they were going to to trade Watson. And even if they wanted to, the quarterback has a no-trade clause. Yet everyone is discussing where the Texans will trade Watson and what they will get back.
If the Texans are at all worried about what they might get back in a Deshaun Watson trade... If the Texans are at all concerned with acquiring a quarterback as good as Deshaun Watson... Well, perhaps they should consider keeping Deshaun Watson.
They can start by hiring Eric Bieniemy after a short phone interview that consists of nothing more than asking what size windbreaker he wears. Then they should say ask Watson if he wants the new general manager replaced by... anyone. No offense to Nick Caserio, but if his first job in Houston is to get 100 cents on the dollar for Watson, he's going to fail anyway.
Then if there's some person in the organization who Deshaun Watson doesn't like and is also making everyone else kind of miserable, that person should probably be escorted from the building too. Then, as the kids say, you let Eric Bieniemy and Deshaun Watson cook. There is no way that doesn't turn out better than whatever is behind door number two.
Teams focus all their resources on getting a franchise quarterback. The Texans have a franchise quarterback. They should hold on at all costs.