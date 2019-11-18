Derek Jeter Likely the Only Player Elected to 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame By Brian Giuffra | Nov 18 2019 Elsa/Getty Images

The Baseball Hall of Fame is sure to welcome at least one more player to its hallowed hall in 2020. A second player? Probably not.

Derek Jeter headlines the just-released 2020 Hall-of-Fame ballot, which continues to feature the likes of Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and other contemporaries of Jeter. Unlike them, however, Jeter was able to keep clean during the "steroid era" of baseball, and should be a first-ballot pick. Beyond him, it's up in the air.

The official 2020 Hall of Fame ballot!



Who will get elected into Cooperstown? pic.twitter.com/nDl1yIRVR4 — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) November 18, 2019

Clemens, Bonds and Curt Schilling probably won't make a big enough jump this year to join Jeter, as they all earned 60 percent of the vote last year, 15 percent less than they'll need to make it. Plus, the MLB HOF voters will likely want to keep them separate from Jeter so as to not associate their actions with his, though Schilling was never caught doing steroids.

Larry Walker is in his last year of eligibility and seems the most likely to get elected outside of Jeter. But he had only 54.6 percent of the vote last year, and it's tough to make those kinds of jumps, even for a career .313 batter who was also a seven-time Gold Glove winner.

Jeter, meanwhile, will almost certainly be a near-unanimous pick considering his playoff success, 3,465 hits and penchant for making big plays in big moments. A 14-time All-Star and five-time World Series champ, the only real question is how many people don't vote for him.

None of the other players making their first appearance on the ballot (highlighted by Bobby Abreu, Jason Giambi and Adam Dunn) will be selected in their first year. The only question is, will someone else be there with Jeter when he's formally inducted in Cooperstown.