Derek Carr Yells At Receiver After Making a Terrible Throw
Derek Carr had a rough one Thursday night. He expertly guided his New Orleans Saints to a 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and looked bad doing it. Perhaps worse, at one point he uncorked a terrible throw that floated its way far out of bounds, then proceeded to scream at receiver Chris Olave as if it was his fault. It wasn't a great look from Carr.
The play came early in the fourth quarter. The Saints trailed 24-16 and faced a 4th and five from their own 12-yard line with 10:38 left. Carr dropped back and threw the ball up the right sideline and it flew out of bounds. It was nowhere near Olave.
Here's video of the play:
Carr appears to have wanted Olave to continue running. But here the thing: Olave wasn't open and probably made the right call to stop his route, and Carr threw the ball out of bounds anyway. Additionally, this is the kind of thing that should have been handled with Olave on the sideline. Instead, Carr is showing up his receiver. That's not great leadership from an NFL veteran.
On the night, Carr completed 33 of 55 passes for 301 yards, with one touchdown and an interception and he only averaged 5.5 yards per attempt. His passer rating (73.4) and QBR (36.9) were awful. It was a really bad performance and Carr shouldn't be pointing fingers at anyone but himself.