Derek Carr Threw One of the Worst Interceptions of the Season Against the Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders had a 13-3 halftime lead over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. It could have been a larger, but Derek Carr threw an interception in the red zone with less than a minute remaining in the first half. Actually, that's an undersell. Derek Carr threw a hilariously bad interception in the red zone with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
That is both hideous and beautiful. Carr threw a floater to a guy who had at least two defenders on him. And a third player, linebacker Ernest Jones, had time to drift back and intercept the ball with one hand. Just look at the crowd this ball was toss into.
Since Baker Mayfield ended up playing extended minutes and the Raiders are going to win the game, this throw will probably be overshadowed, but don't let any of that distract from the fact that Derek Carr threw one of the worst passes of the season.