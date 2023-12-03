Derek Carr Injured After Getting Lit Up By Bruce Irvin
Derek Carr's first season with the New Orleans Saints hasn't gone well, and on Sunday things got decidedly worse. As the 5-6 Saints were down 12 to the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter, Carr got lit up by a hit from Bruce Irvin and had to leave the game with an injury.
Here's the hit:
Irvin wasn't late on that, but he got flagged for landing with his full weight on the quarterback. By the rules, it was the right call. Carr left the field favoring his right arm and eventually went to the locker room. He was replaced by Jameis Winston. Winston immediately drove the Saints down the field for a touchdown to close the score to 33-28.
Before his injury, Carr was 17-of-22 for 226 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked twice and hit three times. Entering the day, Carr's QBR of 47.7 ranked 22nd in the NFL. That's not what the Saints were expecting when they handed him a three-year, $121.5 million deal this offseason.