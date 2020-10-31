Deontay Wilder Accuses Tyson Fury of Loading Gloves, Demands Third Fight
By Liam McKeone | Oct 31, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
The last time we saw Deontay Wilder in the ring, he was wearing an absurd metal outfit and ended up losing his second bout against Tyson Fury. Wilder has since been pretty quiet and ke. Until today, that is, as Wilder posted a fierce video to his Instagram page on Saturday afternoon demanding his rematch against Fury be scheduled and, among other things, accusing his rival of loading his gloves.
Boxing is as much about the spectacle as it is the actual fighting, so Wilder is simply doing his part here by stirring the pot. That doesn't mean he doesn't believe what he's saying, though. Wilder is obviously itching for the chance to avenge his previous defeat.
We'll see if it actually happens. The last we heard, the third fight was postponed and it would come in November or December at the earliest. We're on the eve of November and there hasn't been a word from either side until now. This could theoretically be the start of the promotion, but that's unlikely. The promoters should take it as a sign to get everything in gear, though. The first two Wilder-Fury fights were great bouts and a third would be another very lucrative endeavor.