The Big Lead
facebooktwitter

Deontay Wilder Accuses Tyson Fury of Loading Gloves, Demands Third Fight

By Liam McKeone | Oct 31, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT

Kenny Bayless, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury
Wilder v. Fury | Al Bello/Getty Images

The last time we saw Deontay Wilder in the ring, he was wearing an absurd metal outfit and ended up losing his second bout against Tyson Fury. Wilder has since been pretty quiet and ke. Until today, that is, as Wilder posted a fierce video to his Instagram page on Saturday afternoon demanding his rematch against Fury be scheduled and, among other things, accusing his rival of loading his gloves.

View this post on Instagram

Fury @gypsyking101 it is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement. What is this bullshit of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding. When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot. When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would. In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz B**čh! ? @205willie #BombZquad #TilThisDay #YouThiefPayBackIsComingTrustMe

A post shared by Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber) on

Boxing is as much about the spectacle as it is the actual fighting, so Wilder is simply doing his part here by stirring the pot. That doesn't mean he doesn't believe what he's saying, though. Wilder is obviously itching for the chance to avenge his previous defeat.

We'll see if it actually happens. The last we heard, the third fight was postponed and it would come in November or December at the earliest. We're on the eve of November and there hasn't been a word from either side until now. This could theoretically be the start of the promotion, but that's unlikely. The promoters should take it as a sign to get everything in gear, though. The first two Wilder-Fury fights were great bouts and a third would be another very lucrative endeavor.