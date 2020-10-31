Deontay Wilder Accuses Tyson Fury of Loading Gloves, Demands Third Fight

View this post on Instagram

Fury @gypsyking101 it is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement. What is this bullshit of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding. When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot. When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would. In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz B**čh! ? @205willie #BombZquad #TilThisDay #YouThiefPayBackIsComingTrustMe