VIDEO: Deontay Wilder Scores Knockout of Luis Ortiz With a Brutal Right Hand By Ryan Phillips | Nov 24 2019

Deontay Wilder was getting out-boxed by Luis Ortiz for six rounds during his WBC heavyweight title defense on Saturday night. That all changed with one punch in the seventh round.

Wilder and Ortiz were standing at a decent distance and the champ threw out a few soft jabs before absolutely leveling the 40-year-old challenger with a brutal right hand. Ortiz immediately fell into the ropes and onto his back. He failed to make it to his feet and be stable before the 10 count.

What an incredible knockout, especially considering what preceded it. For six rounds, Wilder showed absolutely nothing and was getting beaten by Ortiz. Yahoo!'s Kevin Iole had all six of the first rounds for Ortiz and I can't really argue with that.

It wasn't that Ortiz was great, it was that Wilder simply wasn't throwing any punches or attacking with any type of strategy. Then he did what he does and knocked the heck out of Ortiz. That was incredible.

With the win, Wilder improved his record to 42-0-1, with 41 knockouts. He defended his WBC heavyweight title for the 10th time and the win set up a rematch with Tyson Fury. Fury and Wilder battled to a draw in December of 2018 and have been building up to a rematch ever since. Fury is 29-0-1 and won a unanimous decision over Otto Wallin in September.

Ortiz fell to 31-2 (with two no-contests) with his loss to Wilder and suffered his second knockout loss at the hands of the "Bronze Bomber." The pair previously battle in March of 2018, with Wilder winning by 10th-round TKO.