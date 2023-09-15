Roundup: Demi Lovato Opens Up On Drug Overdose; Deion Sanders vs. Jay Norvell Escalates; Red Sox Fire Chaim Bloom
Striking writers, studios to resume negotiations ... Hunter Biden indicted on federal gun charges ... Hurricane Lee on a path towards New England, Canada ... Stocks had a winning session on Thursday ... Kevin McCarthy pulls back Pentagon spending bill ... A government shutdown is on the horizon ... UAW poised for an unusual strike ... A documentary on Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard is coming ... "One Piece" renewed for a second season at Netflix ... Deion Sanders responds to Jay Norvell swipe ... Stefon Diggs responds to "hurtful" hot mic comments ... Justin Jefferson topped 5,000 receiving yards ... Bill Belichick may have missed on another free agent signing ...
Demi Lovato opened up about her drug overdose.
Pablo Torre discovered Donald Glover has a Lando movie coming, not a series.
The trailer for the new Frasier series is out.
Mike Camerlengo talked to Mario Lopez about the classic A.C. Slater-Zack Morris fight.
Demi Lovato's medley from the 2023 VMAs.