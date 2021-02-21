Five Landing Spots for DeMarcus Cousins
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 21, 2021, 11:57 AM EST
DeMarcus Cousins and the Houston Rockets will part ways according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Cousins played 37 minutes and had 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks in the Rockets' most recent game, but the team has dropped seven straight games. Houston wants to go younger and smaller and instead of trying to trade Cousins, they're just going to let him walk. So where will he end up?
Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis is shut down for at least a month so the Lakers could use a big body to fill the hole left by the future of their franchise. Cousins signed with the Lakers last year, but never played after injuring his ACL in the offseason. The Lakers have fond memories of hanging out with him though so he makes sense. Cousins will have to decided how he feels about splitting minutes with Marc Gasol if and when Davis gets healthy.
Brooklyn Nets
You have to mention the Nets because they're in the market for everyone. He's having a better statistical season than DeAndre Jordan and he can stretch the floor, which is what most people want in a center these days. The only problem is James Harden is in Brooklyn and they didn't exactly have a great relationship in Houston. When Harden was finally traded Cousins said that Harden was "disrespectful" and "completely unfair" to teammates. Is that really who he wants to chase a title with a month later?
Toronto Raptors
The Raptors are .500, in the playoff hunt, and were already considering Andre Drummond. Cousins probably comes much cheaper, but he's not going to make them contenders. Still, they need someone to replace Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. Aron Baynes is currently the only true big man playing for Toronto.
Boston Celtics
Another team that has to be mentioned because they're always interested in everyone. And of course they are reportedly interested. There have been Drummond rumors. Daniel Theis and Robert Williams III are the Celtics current centers so a healthy Boogie could certainly upgrade the position.
Portland Trail Blazers
Jusuf Nurkic is still working his way back from a broken wrist. When he is healthy, Cousins would be fighting Enes Kanter for minutes, which might sound appealing. If you add Boogie and a healthy Nurkic and CJ McCollum to an 18-11 team, they might really have something.