Deion Sanders’ Message to Nebraska's Matt Rhule Takes a Different Tone in Year Two
Rivalry week in college football has arrived early for the Colorado Buffaloes as Deion Sanders' program prepares to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 2.
Colorado hammered Nebraska 36-14 in Week 2 last season following a week of motivational messages from Sanders to his team. In the buildup, Sanders cited last season's clash as "personal" after a perceived jab from Rhule weeks prior. This time around, Sanders expressed admiration for the rival head coach.
"I have a ton of respect for Matt Rhule," Sanders said, via ESPN. "He's in -- I call it our class of coaches. We all took on a tremendous test last year along with [Arizona State] coach [Kenny] Dillingham and several others. So, I feel like we're a fraternity. So, I root for that class of head coaches that came in that year."
On the record, Rhule hasn't said anything negative about Sanders or his program. Drama became the topic on social media when Rhule rejected the idea of having cameras follow the program around. The unprovoked nature of it sparked a reaction from Colorado's fanbase and Sanders' supporters on social media.
When the two met, tension was present before the game even kicked off after the Cornhuskers stood on Colorado's midfield logo. Amidst the argument, quarterback Shedeur Sanders flashed his watch in the face of a Cornhusker, which became a signature celebration as the season continued.
"The coach said a lot of things about my pops, about the program, but now that he want to act nice -- I don't respect that because you're hating on another man, you shouldn't do that," Sanders said after beating Nebraska last season. "It was just, all respect was gone for them and their program. I like playing against their DC, I like playing against them, but the respect level, it ain't there cause you disrespected us first."
Colorado and Nebraska battle at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on September 7 on NBC.