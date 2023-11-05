Deion Sanders' Insane Clock Management Highlights Another Colorado Loss
By Kyle Koster
If you're looking for something to do this morning, going back into the archives to read some of the stuff being said about Deion Sanders after he won a few games at Colorado is a great time because, predictably, it hasn't aged very well. Skip Bayless alone said the man would win multiple Super Bowls coaching the Dallas Cowboys and that it was an insult to Coach Prime to be compared to Phil Jackson. Phil Jackson! The man won 11 NBA titles. Sanders was anointed as the Nick Saban or Jim Harbaugh or some sort of hybrid combining genes from both the Michigan Man and the Alabama legend in a Jurassic Park-type situation.
Over here in the real world, the Buffaloes are now 4-5 after a home loss to Oregon State last night. A retooled offensive strategy did not bear any fruit and Sanders' inexplicable coaching decision shortly before halftime cost Colorado seven points in a game they lost by exactly seven points.
Trailing 7-3 with 49 seconds left and assuming control of the ball at their own 5-yard line, Colorado could have simply ran the ball three times — or kneeled the ball three times and either completely run the clock out or been able to run the clock out with an out-of-bounds putt or heave. Instead Sanders chose to come out chucking on the first two plays. Each went for an incompletion.
They then decided they should probably make the Beavers use one of their two timeouts and ran into the line, forcing them to put the ball back. Oregon State promptly scored a touchdown to take a 14-3 halftime lead and didn't look back.
Some coaches see things as they are, and say why. Coach Prime dreams of things that never were, and say why not. Sometimes it manifests like this. But hey, the program is relevant again so losing is actually a win somehow, or so we've been told.