Deion Sanders Gives Some Insight Into Why He Joined Barstool Sports
By Liam McKeone | Aug 12 2020
Yesterday, it was reported that Deion Sanders would be leaving NFL Network after his contract expired. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post said that Sanders wasn't interested in taking a pay cut to stay, so the two sides parted ways.
It did not take very long for Sanders to find a new gig. Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast announced Sanders as their new coworker late last night, and Sanders announced the news himself via the below tweet. As pointed out by my colleagues, it is definitely the first and likely the last Barstool Sports announcement to contain a Bible verse.
As you can see, Sanders is very excited for the opportunity to reach the Barstool audience. He further elaborated on today's Pardon My Take, the first time he appeared on the show as an official Barstool employee. From the 36:25 mark of the podcast:
You got to understand, when you're on a network show, you got a 15-second to 45-second shot clock, and 45 is a lot, to get out your thought and flesh it out. Now, I get to really exhaust my thought and tell you the unfiltered truth and speak my mind and call my friends to validate my point? Are you kidding me? Then a whole new generation of people I would have never come into contact with, the 18-35s? I got three kids in the 18-35. I get to talk to them? About whatever I want?- Deion Sanders
Sanders will be appearing weekly on PMT and will also have his own podcast, titled 21 & Prime, which Sanders originally had as a show at NFL Network before it was eliminated last year during budget cuts.
The NFL Hall of Famer is clearly very excited to reach an audience he wasn't able to tap into on a network show and use the freedom it grants to go places he never would have been able to at NFL Network. Unfiltered Prime Time will be quite something.