Deion Sanders Throws Entire Offensive Line Under the Bus
Colorado lost to UCLA on Saturday and after the 28-16 defeat, head coach Deion Sanders raised eyebrows with a few of his postgame comments. Coach Prime essentially threw his entire offensive line under the bus.
Sanders' son -- and his quarterback -- Shedeur was sacked seven times by the Bruins and struggled mightily to do anything offensively. Sanders has been sacked an absurd 41 times on the season, and Colorado's line has given up at least four sacks in seven of the team's eight games this season.
Deion was asked how to keep his quarterback upright and healthy, and he said the best way was to get new linemen. Ouch.
Check it out:
I mean, he may not be wrong, but it's still a terrible thing to say. College football coaches should never blame their players or throw them under the bus. Sanders and his staff picked these players and its their job to get the most out of them. They haven't. It's their fault things have gone this way.
The Buffaloes opened Sanders' first season 3-0 and garnered a ton of hype. They've gone 1-4 since and could struggle to reach bowl eligibility. Coach Prime clearly isn't handling the adversity well.