Deebo Samuel Carted Off After Ugly Leg Injury
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half on Sunday, but the team suffered a massive blow near the end of the second quarter. Star receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field following an ugly leg injury.
The injury came on a three-yard run where Samuel fumbled as he was rolled up from behind.
Here's video:
And a replay:
He looked to be in a ton of pain:
Here is a still of the injury and a shot of Samuel being carted off the field:
Here's video of the entire team coming out to wish him well before the cart took him to the locker room:
That did not look good. It appeared he was grabbing his left knee, but it's unclear what the injury was. Here's hoping it's not serious. Samuel is one of the best and most versatile players in the NFL and he's a ton of fun to watch.
We'll keep you updated.
UPDATE: Samuel has been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury.