Deadspin Is Publishing Content Again
By Kyle Koster | Mar 13 2020
Deadspin is publishing stories again. A new version of Deadspin, that is, which does not have the comments turned on. It's all very weird. Then again, there's no way to have a Lazarus Deadspin without some complicated emotions.
The first batch of content includes an exclusive interview with Eric Reid blasting the latest CBA proposal, a piece on the perils of a poker table during a pandemic, a guide to hating Duke even without a tournament, and a plea to let everyone into the playoffs when sports return.
In a post titled Good News! Deadspin Is Publishing Again. Bad News For Those Unhappy With That? None Of Us Have The Coronavirus Yet. new editor-in-chief Jim Rich writes that the relaunch was originally slated for next Monday, but was moved up due to "the news cycle — and the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic."
Congratulations to The Ringer's Press Box podcast for correctly predicting a Hate in the Time of Coronavirus headline, though they probably weren't expecting it to crop up on Deadspin.
Rich shared more details of the grand editorial plan:
I’ve always believed in the maxim, “show, don’t tell,” so you won’t hear any grand pronouncements from me - our journalism will speak for itself. Right now, we are building our team as we go and expect to be at full force in the coming weeks/months. For the near future, you can expect good stuff from talented veterans Carron Phillips, Jesse Spector, and Sam Fels, as well as some big swings from up-and-comers like Donovan Dooley. You will also hear from highly respected contributors like Elizabeth Mitchell, Chuck Modiano, and others as we continue to evolve.
Anything can happen but my money is not on former Deadspinners giving their seal of approval or loyal readers flocking to the revived site. And as someone tasked with operating a sports blog myself, I can confidently say the timing has never been better, what with sports canceled indefinitely and all.
