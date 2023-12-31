Panthers Owner David Tepper Snaps, Throws a Drink on Jaguars Fan
By Kyle Koster
The lowly Carolina Panthers were blanked by the Jacksonville Jaguars this afternoon and now sit at 2-14, which wouldn't be so bad if they were in line for the plumb draft pick such an abominable showing would afford them. It also wouldn't be so bad if they didn't have a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young that doesn't feel like he stacks up with a stacked draft class. Young threw 32 passes for a grand total of 110 yards and an interception this afternoon and he's certainly not the only problem in Charlotte. But the NFL is built on parity so it should only be another three or four years until they are halfway decent again.
Someone should deliver that message to owner David Tepper, who had a bit of a Tepper tantrum late in the game when he became fed up with a chirping Jaguars fan. There's surely some world where this doesn't look like him tossing a bunch of used ice in the direction of his heckler, but in this one that's exactly what it looks like.
What a choice! It's only frozen water — doesn't leave a stain — but this will be an enormous deal and leave quite a stain in the court of public opinion. And Tepper's not exactly crushing it in that department already.
There are so many perks that come with owning an NFL team but the one liberty you sacrifice is being able to act like someone at the beginning of a fight video in the 300 section. It's one thing when Dave the heating and cooling guy does it and entirely different animal when a billionaire starts getting rowdy.
Great year for the Panthers.