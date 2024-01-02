David Ortiz Completely Whiffs on Gender Reveal Swing
By Liam McKeone
Every guy likes to think he wouldn't be the dude who ends up going viral because he swings and misses at a exploding ball as part of a gender reveal party or whatever. It happens to plenty of other people but surely it would not happen to him. "I'd hit that out of the park," is the thought that occurs to every man in existence when watching such a gender reveal gaffe.
But if even David Ortiz misses, well... it's hard to really believe that anymore.
On Monday night, Ortiz was having a gender reveal party and got a nice softball down the middle to take a cut at. He completely, utterly, and totally whiffed. It didn't even seem like he got close, which led to an amusing scene of Ortiz bending over to grab the ball while the blue confetti cannons went off and everyone around him went nuts.
Nobody was prepared for the possibility he would miss because he's freaking David Ortiz. Which is fair! He only hit 541 home runs over the course of his career while solidifying his reputation as one of baseball's greatest playoff performers in the sport's lengthy history. One would think Ortiz would be automatic for one of the biggest moments of his personal life in learning the gender of his child.
But that's the beauty of sports, man. Nothing is guaranteed. The games always have to be played. Or gender reveals, I guess.
Time for Big Papi to get back in the batting cage if he's planning on having more kids. Can't have that happen again.