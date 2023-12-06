David Carr Really Committed to His Marcus Mariota Over Jalen Hurts Take
By Kyle Koster
With so many hours to fill and so many different people creating content, it's very hard to stand out. It takes a special kind of take to pierce through the noise and make an audience pay attention. So credit to former No. 1 overall pick David Carr for going on NFL Network locked and loaded with the argument that Nick Sirianni should start Marcus Mariota over Jalen Hurts in Sunday's monster Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys matchup. Which is certainly something still legal in America if the main thesis was that resting Hurts and ensuring he's healthy for the playoffs is more important than getting the No. 1 seed. But that's not what Carr did.
"Clearly, Jalen isn’t comfortable reading through a defense in a drop-back scenario,” Carr said. “Some would say he’s not even good at it. I think that when you look at this team, you have to have a serious conversation if you’re Philly: Is it better for us to play Marcus Mariota right now and let Jalen get fully healthy?”
Carr's co-host Michael Robinson was understandably confused about what he was hearing and pointed out that the show had just got done discussing Hurts' MVP chances — an award they don't give out to people who are benched in favor of the Marcus Mariota's of the world. If you think this did anything to slow Carr's roll, think again.
"If you're Nick Sirianni, this is the type of decision and conversation you have to have if you have a big-picture mentality,” Carr said. “I think you can have that conversation with Jalen. I’d say [Mariota] is probably better at playing quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. Right now, he’d be more productive."
Everyone is dunking on this and they are probably correct to do so. But what if Carr is right? There's a non-zero chance that the Eagles' offense goes out there on Sunday and looks anemic because Hurts is significantly dinged-up. There's also the slim possibility Hurts further injures himself and is unable to be there for the postseason. A lot of people will owe David Carr an apology if that happens. If!
Honestly, it's inspiring to see someone throw something like this at the wall.