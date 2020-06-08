Dave Portnoy Twitter, Net Worth, and More: Things to Know About Barstool Sports' Founder
By Liam McKeone | Jun 08 2020
Dave Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports. Portnoy founded Barstool in 2003 and has grown it into one of the most popular sports blogging websites on the internet. Here's everything you need to know about the outsized personality that is the face of Barstool Sports.
Dave Portnoy Net Worth
Portnoy's net worth is currently $118 million, according to a very reliable source.
Dave Portnoy Twitter
Here is a link to Portnoy's Twitter account. His Twitter picture is indeed his mugshot.
Dave Portnoy Barstool Sports
As previously mentioned, Portnoy is the original founder of Barstool Sports, made with the tagline "By the common man, for the common man." Portnoy started out printing actual newspapers and delivering them by hand, eventually building up Barstool to where it is now, an online blogging site about all sorts of topics with an absolutely massive online following.
Dave Portnoy Wife
Portnoy married Renee Satherthwaite in 2009, and the pair separated in 2017.
Dave Portnoy Penn National Gaming
Earlier in 2020, Portnoy struck a massive deal with Penn National Gaming. Penn valued Barstool at $450 million and bought 36 percent of the company for $163 million in January.
Dave Portnoy Sex Tape
There may or may not be one of these floating around out there. You're going to have to look elsewhere to find a definitive answer.