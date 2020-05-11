Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Announces He Won Charity Auction to Watch Football at Roger Goodell's House
By Kyle Koster | May 10 2020
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is not the biggest fan of Roger Goodell. One could look back on some historical events like the blogger's arrest outside of NFL headquarters back in 2015 when he and fellow comically Bostonian colleagues staged a protest against Tom Brady injustice or the time he was booted from Super Bowl LIII. A lazier person could simply realize he's the guy behind the very popular Goodell Clown Nose shirt and make an informed guess from that sartorial statement.
Anyway, the point is that it seemingly would have taken an act of God for the two of them to be in the same confined space together. But recently a loophole presented itself and Portnoy reached into his reasonably deep pockets to make the once impossible dream a potential reality.
Late last month, the NFL announced a charity auction to raise money in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the experiences up for bidding was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to watch a Monday Night Football game with Goodell in the man cave featured so prominently during the NFL Draft. Portnoy self-reported a bid of $50,000 at the time and vowed to go as high as seven-digits.
Tonight, Portnoy announced that had won the auction while wearing the aforementioned shirt and a Fire Goodell hat.
Portnoy claims he paid $250,000 for the privilege and is looking forward to it. It was already superweird that some fan was going to be ushered into Goodell's house at a time when social distancing is still going to be a thing. If that fan is ... Dave Portnoy ... well, that is an interaction that should be aired on pay-per-view.
And, hey, this and any subsequent frenemy franchising will all be for a good cause. Could make this $250K look like chump change.
Absolutely surreal stuff and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't enraptured to see what comes next.