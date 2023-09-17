Davante Adams Injured After Brutal Helmet-to-Helmet Hit
By Liam McKeone
The Las Vegas Raiders were on the receiving end of a thorough beatdown at the hands of the Buffalo Bills today in Western New York. The Bills went up multiple scores early and did not let up as it seems everyone on the team worked to excise the demons lingering from their Week 1 meltdown loss to Zach Wilson. Things only got worse for Vegas when Jimmy Garoppolo targeted Davante Adams on a deep post route late in the fourth quarter and the All-Pro receiver got obliterated on a helmet-to-helmet hit.
Here's video of the hit. A flag was thrown and Adams left the game and was quickly taken to the locker room.
Absolutely brutal stuff. Getting hurt on a meaningless snap late in the game because your quarterback threw a hospital ball is awful. Raiders fans have to be sick to their stomachs.
Hopefully Adams is alright. That was an extremely violent hit. The sort of hit that the NFL has been working hard to eliminate. But when everyone is going a thousand miles an hour, it's tough even with the new penalties.
Fingers crossed for the star wideout.