Daryl Morey Simply Expressing an Honest Appreciation for Stephen Curry With 'Join 'Em' Tweet
The Philadelphia 76ers are on to the second round after taking care of the Washington Wizards in the opening series of their postseason. Unfortunately those four wins did not come without a cost. Joel Embiid suffered a tear in his meniscus that will hinder him for the rest of the playoffs. Embiid is officially day-to-day and isn't done for the year, but his teammates will need to step up big-time if they want to continue playing playoff basketball.
One of those teammates did, in fact, step up without Embiid in Game 5. His name is Seth Curry. The sharpshooter dropped 30 points and played a big role in eliminating Washington once and for all.
Stephen Curry, who is watching the postseason from home again after the Warriors lost the final play-in game, posted to Instagram congratulating Seth. Sixers GM Daryl Morey tweeted a picture of that post and said, "Join 'em."
This, naturally, got the Twitterverse all abuzz and Morey had to quickly clarify that he was merely showing appreciation for the Curry that is on his squad, not suggesting to the MVP Curry that he come to Philly. Because that, of course, would be tampering, and the NBA does not like that. Not when it's this public, anyway.
How anyone could interpret this any other way, I simply do not know. Morey just loves his guy. Nothing more to see. Move along.