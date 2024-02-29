Darren Rovell Can't Stop Being Wrong About Caitlin Clark's NIL Deals
Caitlin Clark is an absolute superstar, and maybe the attraction in women's college basketball history. On Thursday, Clark announced this would be her final season and that she would enter the WNBA draft when it ends. Never one to just let someone have a nice moment, Darren Rovell immediately jumped in to dump on Clark with a stupid remark. Then continued to be as wrong as possible about her.
Here's Clark's announcement of her intention to turn pro:
Here's Rovell's response:
When it was pointed out to him that this was stupid because Clark's big sponsorships will likely continue at the next level, Rovell kept making a fool of himself:
Many ripped Rovell for that response and tried to straighten him out. He just kept plowing ahead:
It was quickly pointed out to him that Clark doesn't take any money from Iowa's collective and instead all of her NIL money comes from sponsorships. You'd think a "sports business reporter" would know that, but I digress.
Instead of admitting he was wrong and didn't know the details of Clark's income, Rovell kept making a fool of himself:
Then, as if to deflect, he posted the following:
I don't think he made the point he was trying to. Clark was a large reason why that NCAA title game did such big viewership. People would watch her in the WNBA too.
It was a day full of Ls for Rovell.