Darren Collison is a Perfect Fit for the Lakers By Ryan Phillips | Jan 03 2020 Darren Collison plays for the Indiana Pacers | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Darren Collison is considering a return to the NBA and the 32-year-old guard is a perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers could really use a player with Collison's skill set on their second unit and it just so happens the California native would prefer to play for one of the LA teams. The Lakers absolutely need him more than the Clippers do.

Collison announced his retirement from the NBA last summer in a move that shocked many. He still has gas left in the tank and was an effective player for the Indiana Pacers during the 2018-19 season.

Last year Collison started 76 games for the Pacers and averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game. More importantly, he shot 40.7 percent from 3-point range and hit 83.2 percent of his free throw attempts. If he replicated those numbers he'd be third on the Lakers in 3-point shooting and second on the team in free throw percentage.

The Lakers badly need shooters and have suffered all season in that regard. They rank 20th in the NBA in 3-point percentage as a team (35.0) and are 27th in free throw percentage (73.5). Collison would also fit in with the team's backcourt rotation.

The Lakers are currently rotating a group that consists of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, Avery Bradly, Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso. While that group of players has been really good defensively, it has provided a mixed bag on offense. Collison could be a spark on the second unit.

Beefing up the backcourt to help take some of the pressure off of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has to be the top priority for the Lakers right now. While LA has 27-7 record and sits in first place in the Western Conference, it's clear this roster isn't complete.

As of now, the Lakers need to be scrambling to find shooters via the trade and buyout markets. If Collison is serious about a comeback, he'd be a fit.