Darrelle Revis Ripped Richard Sherman for Avoiding Man-to-Man Coverage
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 19 2020
Darrelle Revis was sitting at home watching the NFC Championship Game and apparently thought he needed to take a shot at San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. Revis has been retired for two years, but apparently he's still taking shots.
Revis took to Twitter to critique Sherman:
He continued:
Regardless of Revis' critiques, Sherman was named Second-team All-Pro this year at 31 years old and reached his fifth Pro Bowl. That said, he did get bet on a deep ball in the fourth quarter, though he also effectively ended the game with an interception off Aaron Rodgers late.
Revis was a four-time First-team All-Pro himself during his career, but was out of football at 32. Now he's a critic from home. Hey wait, that's my job! Back off Darrelle.
UPDATE: Richard Sherman has now clapped back: