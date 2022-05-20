Roundup: New 'Daredevil' Series Coming to Disney+; Stephanie McMahon Takes Break From WWE; Jordan Addison to USC
Spoilers abound in Monopoly version of 'Stranger Things' Season 4 ... New "Daredevil" series a go at Disney+ ... Stephanie McMahon taking leave of absence from WWE ... Grubhub promotion in NYC causes mayhem ... Israel will not hold criminal inquiry into killing of journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh ... Biden back Sweden, Finland joining NATO ... Senate votes to send $40 billion in aid to Ukraine ... Buffalo 911 dispatcher who allegedly hung up on shooting call put on leave ... High schooler runs sub-four minute mile, breaks record that had stood since 1965 ... Twitch, Discord, and 4chan facing NY AG probe after Buffalo shooting ... "Riverdale" will end after seventh season ... Actress Marnie Schulenburg dies at 37 ... A review of "Armageddon Time" ... Michigan AG declines to pursue release of man known as "ninja killer" ... Top five rookie quarterbacks for fantasy football ... Texas A&M really, really upset by Nick Saban's comments ... Live PGA Championship leaderboard ... Jordan Addison transferring to USC ...
Everything has become "Boiler Room" now [Uproxx]
How a 15-year-old gamer struck YouTube gold with Depp v. Heard videos [NBC News]
Where does Pierre Gasly go from here? [The Ringer]
Hulu’s "Conversations with Friends" needed more bite [The Atlantic]
Regrading the 2019 NFL Draft [CBS Sports]
Jimmy Pitaro and ESPN feel great about future of Monday Night Football [The Big Lead]
The official trailer for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, coming June 22.
Judd Apatow defends his Will Smith tweet to the Dan Le Batard crew.
Cool flashback.
John Mulaney and Andy Samberg interview each other during Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Dave Matthews Band -- "Grey Street" (live from Central Park)