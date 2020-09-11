NBA Kicks Rockets Forward Danuel House Out of the Bubble
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 11 2020
The NBA has kicked Houston Rockets forward Danuel House out of the Orlando bubble for a violation of health and safety protocols. Per a release from the league, House had a guest, who was not authorized to be on the campus, in his room for "multiple hours" on September 8.
Here is the NBA's statement following his eviction from the bubble:
If that story is true then House absolutely should have been kicked out. The league has strict rules for who can and can't enter the bubble and if House violated that there is no reason for him to remain. There's a pretty damn good reason those health and safety protocols exist. The league was looking to make an example out of House and it damn sure did.
The Rockets should be furious that the 27-year-old did this in the middle of their second round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. House missed Game 3 and Game 4 of the series as the Lakers took a commanding 3-1 lead.
House -- who should really change the spelling of his first name so spellcheck stops bothering me -- was a key piece for the Rockets this season. He averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 30.4 minutes per game, and started 52 times. I'm going out on a limb here but I think they could have used him in a tough playoff series like they're in now.