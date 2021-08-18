Danny Green's Wedding Was Utterly Insane
Danny Green and his long-time girlfriend Blair Bashen got married in Houston over the weekend. A number of former UNC and current NBA players attended the big event, but that's burying the lede a bit. The wedding was absolutely nuts.
Several videos have surfaced from the event and they are bonkers. While the couple looks lovely and appeared to have a great time, so much of it was so over the top. Folks, there was a walking plant. I will repeat that. There was a plant ... that walked.
An artist painted a portrait of the couple during the reception, there was topiary, a raw bar, women hanging from chandeliers pouring campaign, oh and did I mention the walking plant?
Check out this video:
Oh there's more:
Oh and a fully clothed Tyler Hansbrough jumped into the pool:
Thinking about what that wedding cost is giving me heart palpitations.
Congratulations to the happy couple.