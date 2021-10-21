Danny Green Didn't Do Anything
With Ben Simmons going full Riddler and blanketing the Philadelphia season with a heavy layer of questions, the Sixers will have to find new answers on their depth chart. Veteran sharpshooter Danny Green has proven himself to be a valuable weapon on a championship team and last year contributed 9.5 points per contest while shooting over 40 percent from three-point distance. Perhaps he can add a few more to that total and be relied on for 30-plus minutes this year. If he's to do that, he'll have to erase an unpleasant season opener in which he almost became a rare member of Club 19 Trillion.
Green played 19 minutes and took one shot from beyond the arc that clanged off the rim. He posted zero points, zero rebounds, zero assists, zero blocks, zero steals and zero turnovers. However, he did rack up three fouls and an impressive +11 plus-minus as the Sixers steamrolled the listless New Orleans Pelicans.
Though nothing to write home about, it could have been worse. Andre Roberson played 22 minutes without making a dent in the stat sheet back in 2016. Joel Anthony and Tony Snell have each been on the floor for 28 minutes and accomplished the feat. Anthony also has an empty 25 minutes out there to his name.
Winning cures all and sports are weird. Green will likely snap back into form and this will be nothing but a blip on the radar. But man, that must be a rough experience. And it's actually sort of impressive in a regular-season game with so many possessions. Some superstar should take one day and try to play a full 48 without accidentally getting credited with so much as an assist. Might be the most astounding basketball feat people have ever seen.