Daniel Jones Looks Awful and Was Clearly Anointed Far Too Soon By Ryan Phillips | Oct 20 2019 Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Daniel Jones has come crashing back to Earth after a rousing start to his rookie season. Now we're starting to see how the New York Giants rookie plays when defenses prepare for and are focused on him. The results have been less than encouraging. After a brutal Sunday loss to the Arizona Cardinals, it's time to hit the brakes on the "Danny Dimes" hype train.

In his first game as a starter, Jones completed 23 of 36 passes for 336 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had two huge rushing touchdowns in a 32-31 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, he's been a disaster.

On Sunday Jones threw a touchdown pass but also threw an interception and fumbled three times. In five starts, he's thrown seven interceptions and has an insane five fumbles. He's been a turnover machine and the Giants have lost three in a row.

Overall this season, Jones has completed 107 of 175 passes (61.1 percent), for 1,144 yards, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has the aforementioned five fumbles to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

The helium is clearly gone from Jones' stock, but that's something that happens to a lot of young quarterbacks. His penchant for turning the ball over is extremely concerning and he's also missing open receivers with regularity. On top of that, he's been a sitting duck in the pocket, standing in and taking sacks when he should be getting rid of the ball. He took eight sacks against the Cardinals on Sunday -- which obviously weren't all on him.

Jones has regressed as the weeks have gone along and that has to worry the Giants a little.

With all of that said, Jones should obviously still be starting. There's zero reason for the Giants to switch back to Eli Manning. That shouldn't even be an option moving forward. Let Jones take his lumps this year, get a high draft pick and work on rebuilding the team around him. That's the plan and the only path open to the Giants after they selected him with the sixth pick in the 2019 draft.