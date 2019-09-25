TBL LogoTBL Logo
Meet Daniel Jones' Girlfriend, Ella Bonafede

By Ryan Phillips | Sep 24 2019

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-31 at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Daniel Jones is riding high after winning his debut start for the New York Giants on Sunday. The Duke product is making a lot of people look dumb for questioning his selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. Not only were the eyes of the football world on Jones during his start in Tampa Bay on Sunday, his girlfriend was in attendance as well.

Jones and his girlfriend Ella Bonafede have been together for a while based on her Instagram account. She also went to Duke and played lacrosse, and is a native of Bay Shore, New York. She hasn't been shy when posting about the pair on social media.

She's fairly active on social media outside her relationship with Jones and she seems like a nice young lady.

