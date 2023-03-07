Daniel Jones, Giants Agree to Absurd $160 Million Contract
The New York Giants and Daniel Jones have finally come to an agreement that will keep the quarterback with the franchise for four more years. While the full structure isn't known yet, it is a four-year pact worth $160 million. But here's where it gets crazy: there are $35 million in additional incentives that could push the value up to $195 million. That's right, Daniel Jones, who almost lost his job a year ago, could make nearly $50 million a season to play quarterback. It's a crazy gamble from the Giants.
Only the first two seasons of Jones' contract are fully guaranteed for $82 million, but there's zero chance the Giants dump him after two seasons. You don't invest in a quarterback and build around him like this then drop him after two seasons.
Jones was a disappointment during his first three seasons after the Giants made him the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was so average that the franchise declined the fifth-year option on his contract. Things got particularly bad in 2021 when Jones completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games. His passer rating of 84.8 ranked near the bottom of the league and his QBR of 47.5 was pedestrian.
Fast forward to 2022 and new head coach Brian Daboll helped unlock some of Jones' talent. While his numbers were certainly improved, Jones didn't have an overwhelmingly amazing season. The 25-year-old notched career-highs in completion percentage (67.2), yards (3,205), yards per attempt (6.8), passer rating (92.5) and QBR (60.8), while throwing 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 708 yards on the ground and seven more scores. While it's great that he improved, precisely none of those numbers were elite.
Jones was better in 2022 and Daboll deserves a ton of credit for crafting an offense around his young quarterback and getting the most out of him. That said, nothing Jones did made him worthy of a $40-plus million contract over the next two years. Just because he was better doesn't mean he was great.
To be fair, Jones is still very young and it's clear the Giants are betting that Daboll can continue to get the most out of him. I'm sure New York believes he's on an upward trajectory and will continue to improve. They're betting big that there's more ability to mine there. But it's one hell of a gamble.
Time will tell if this was the right move for the Giant. But it's incredibly risky.