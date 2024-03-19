You'd Better Sit Down Before Clicking on Daniel Jeremiah's Latest Mock Draft
By Kyle Koster
Everyone knows that crystal balls are always cloudy unless you look into the past but every NFL mock draft that gets posted challenges that theory. Daniel Jeremiah has risen to the top of the prognostication game by grinding tape and knowing exactly what every franchise needs and as a result you can read him over on the league's website. This morning he fired out Mock Draft 3.0, the penultimate exercise before actual teams start selecting actual players.
And folks, the situation has required him to break some of his own rules.
Normally I don't introduce trades in my mock drafts until the final version is released on the eve of Round 1 (SEE: last year's 4.0), but the Minnesota Vikings' recent acquisition of asecond first-round pick led me to believe it could be the first move in what might be a wild first round on April 25 in Detroit. So I'm forecasting not one but two swaps in the top five of my mock draft 3.0. After all, there are no official mock draft rules, so why not have some fun. Maybe I'm going through a mid-life mock draft crisis. This is my version of buying a convertible!
Two swaps in the top-five! We are through the looking glass here. Hypothetically at least.
So what does Jeremiah think the Vikings are cooking up? Hold onto your butts or expect to be the person they'll expect to find in the wreckage because there's a possibility Minnesota has franchise quarterback plans for Michigan's J.J. McCarthy with the No. 4 pick. Which doesn't sound all that crazy. Every year there's a signal-caller who makes a late charge up these prospective draft boards. McCarthy wasn't asked to do a ton with the Wolverines but he did everything asked and won. He won a lot. Anyone with eyes can see he has a rocket for an arm and a good head on his shoulders. The Vikings, uh, need a long-term plan at the position as well so we wouldn't be surprised at all if that happens.
The craziness continues at pick No. 5, which Jeremiah forecasts going to the New York Jets via a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers so they can add Marvin Harrison Jr. alongside Garrett Wilson for Aaron Rodgers to enjoy. Again, totally believable and fun and a reason for all mock drafters plying their talents to think outside the box and embrace all-out chaos. No one's going to be mad if you're wrong because you're expected to be wrong so have a good time.