Dana White Went on an Expletive-Filled Rant About the 'Scumbag Media' on 'The Pat McAfee Show'
Dana White appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and was asked if he was facing similar challenges getting Power Slap off the ground as he did when he was first promoting mixed martial arts. White said it was deja vu and bragged about billions of views on social media before announcing details for the next season of the league, but eventually got around to a rant about scumbag media. Luckily, McAfee and AJ Hawk, two media members, did not take it personally.
"I didn't really tell the media too much because they're a bunch of scumbags. And basically what would happen is every time I would announce something these pieces of shit would literally reach out and try to get this shit canceled. So I got to a point where it's like you know what? I'm not telling these fucking pieces of shit anything. They're on a need-to-know basis. When we need them to know, that's when they'll fucking know. It's the same thing with Slap. If you look at what all these fucking scumbags have been writing and doing for the last eight weeks. They have helped me build this thing into a fucking machine."
The "fucking machine" that White is talking, with all the social media impressions, has not translated to television. The first season on TBS on Wednesday nights just finished with it's worst ratings yet according to Bloody Elbow. The eighth episode drew 220,000 viewers, about a quarter of the people who watched it's lead-in, AEW.
According to ShowBuzzDaily, Power Slap was 106th most viewed cable broadcast on Wednesday, a few spots behind Texas Metals Loud Lifted on a channel called Motor Trend. Numbers so bad that it not only did it get trounced by two NBA regular season games, but it didn't even have half the viewers of an NBA pregame show.
It's unclear how Power Slap ratings were affected when TBS pushed the premiere back a week because video surfaced of White hitting his wife. Anyway, White has big plans for the next season of Power Slap and went on to talk about all the states that are looking to approve slap fighting in the not-so-distant future. He did not go into specifics because he's keeping that from the media.
"I didn't name one state because every fucking scumbag in the media would have been on the phone trying to call these states going 'what are you doing this is horrible this is disgusting.' And what I'm going. to continue to build this thing and grow it and shove it right up their fucking asses."
Certainly something for the scumbag media to consider.