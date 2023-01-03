Dana White Admits Hitting Wife in New Year's Eve Fight
Dana White has admitted to hitting his wife, Anne, multiple times during a fight on New Year's Eve. The UFC president came clean after video of the altercation surfaced. The video shows Anne slapping White, then he hits her back multiple times before the two are separated.
Here's video of the incident:
White told TMZ the following:
"I’m in Cabo, Mexico, for the holidays with my family and my wife and I were out with family on New Year’s Eve, and unfortunately that’s what happened. I’m one of the guys, you heard me say for years: There’s never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman. And now here I am on TMZ talking about it. My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We’ve known each other since we were almost 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some sh*t together and we’ve got three kids, and this is one of those situations that’s horrible.
“I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations where we’re more concerned about our kids. We have three kids, and obviously since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video and we’re more focused on our family right now. People are going to have their opinions on this. Most of the people’s opinions will be right – especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman ever. My wife and I obviously love each other. We’ve been together for a very long time. We’ve known each other since we were very little and this is just one of those unfortunate situations.”
We'll see what comes of this. White pretty much runs the UFC how he sees fit, so I have a hard time seeing any meaningful discipline coming from this.