Dan Patrick, Brandon Tierney and Adam Schein Defend Fernando Tatis Jr., Rip Unwritten Rules in Baseball
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 18 2020
We're almost 24 hours removed from Fernando Tatis Jr. infuriating unwritten rules guys across the country by swinging at a 3-0 pitch when his team had a seven-run lead. On Tuesday, the sports world reacted, and most defended the San Diego Padres' young star for continuing to play despite the score. A few radio hosts jumped to his defense as well.
Dan Patrick couldn't believe the controversy. He said his only issue was Tatis ignoring the take sign he got from manager Jayce Tingler -- it's worth noting, Tatis says he missed the sign. Patrick blamed the pitcher:
Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio thinks unwritten rules in baseball are moronic and anyone ripping Tatis should "get the hell out of here." Here's his rant about it:
Brandon Tierney of Tiki and Tierney couldn't believe people were expecting Tatis to purposely fail to avoid hurting his opponents' feelings:
Those are all strong takes that echo what feels like the majority opinion around the sports world.