Dan Orlovsky Sniffs Molly Qerim's Shoe on 'First Take' For Some Reason
By Liam McKeone
If you thought you would be getting some sports talk when you tuned into First Take on Tuesday morning, think again! Instead of detailed breakdowns on Michigan's excellent defense or Michael Penix Jr.'s play continuing to match the moment, those who flipped on ESPN saw Dan Orlovsky sniffing Molly Qerim's shoe.
Seriously.
An out-of-pocket move by Orlovsky. It's a very strange thing to do on television even in jest and Qerim got uncomfortable pretty quickly. Matters were not helped by Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe chiming in to laugh about Orlovsky potentially having a foot fetish.
In fact, it made it much worse and even more uncomfortable for Qerim, who dealt with a lot of weird stuff getting thrown her way in 2023. Some of it was harmless, like getting roasted for refusing to pay for HBO Max. Some of it was not, like when there was a roundtable discussion about which president's wife most resembled Qerim. It seems everybody feels like the leash is longer to toe the line on camera since Stephen A. started to get real weird with the content on his podcast.
2024 is off to a hot start, man. I will surely be criticized for this but I'd like to see more sports talk and less shoe-sniffing on ESPN going forward.