Dan Orlovsky Makes Insane Quarterbacks Comparison to Trevor Lawrence
By Liam McKeone | Feb 25, 2021, 11:25 AM EST
The NFL Draft is merely a month and a half away. Some of the intrigue has been taken out of the whole thing because everybody in the football world knows who is going No. 1 overall: Trevor Lawrence. And for good reason. He is an overwhelmingly-great quarterback prospect and definitely the most-hyped draftee in years. Teams have been waiting since Lawrence's freshman year back in 2017 for a chance to pick him.
On a related note, part of the fun of draft season is attempting to project such great prospects' career paths based on similarities in their games to other former great prospects. Sometimes that exercise gets away from us a little bit. Such is what happened to Dan Orlovsky on ESPN today when he said Lawrence's game was a holy combination of Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, and Matthew Stafford.
No pressure or anything, Trevor. You're only being compared to three of the best quarterbacks taken with the first overall pick in draft history.
I'm not hating on Orlovsky here, by the way. Player comparisons are the easiest and most effective way to get a point across to an audience regardless of who the subject is, and that's especially true when it comes to draft season. Most of the people tuning in to watch draft analysis on major networks did not watch any of the top prospects religiously. Even for those that did, player comps are easy to understand and make for good television.
But come on. Manning/Luck/Stafford balled into one man? That would be the greatest football player of all time, able to process what's happening instantaneously and applying an impossible combination of physical traits to win every game forever. Lawrence is going to be good. He will probably be great. He's still a 22-year-old who hasn't taken an NFL snap.
Who knows what these comparisons will look like in April when the hype train hits the speed limit. Lawrence will probably be a deity by that point.