Dan Mullen's Excuses Make Him Look Like An Enormous Jackass
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 31, 2020, 3:30 AM EST
Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators were blown out 55-20 in the Cotton Bowl by Oklahoma Wednesday night and he immediately went into damage control after the game. The 48-year-old head coach immediately downplayed the loss, acting like it wasn't a big deal and finding excuses. It was yet another occasion where Mullen proved he's an enormous jackass.
Mullen immediately started spinning in his postgame press conference:
He didn't stop there:
He also claimed the team could have opted out of the game because they had a number of COVID-19 cases, plus a group of skill position players decided not to participate. Star tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes all opted out of the game.
The postgame press conference felt like a string of excuses from Mullen who doesn't exactly have the best track record in big games. He's 13-38 in his career facing ranked teams and was 1-3 this season.
I get that Mullen is trying to cover for his program being embarrassed on national television, but acting like this wasn't a real game because Florida was short players is hilarious. Dan, you're one of the guys who pushed to actually play a season in the middle of a global pandemic, you own the fallout. This is the football equivalent of you broke it, you buy it.
It's been quite a year for Mullen. He wanted 90,000 people at The Swamp during a pandemic, got fined $25,000 for his role in an on-field brawl, lobbied for his three-loss team to make a New Year's Six bowl over more deserving teams, lost a game to an unranked opponent because one of his players threw a shoe, and made excuses when his overrated squad got blown out in a bowl game. That's quite a year. His team also wound up 8-4 and repeatedly failed in big spots despite being given every advantage and benefit of the doubt by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
So yeah, I feel comfortable saying Mullen can go screw right off with his excuses. Players on your roster played a bowl game and got their heads kicked in. If they weren't ready to compete at that level, blame should be aimed squarely at on person: the head coach. Spare me the excuses.