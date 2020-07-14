There Seems to be Some Confusion Over What Time 'Highly Questionable' Will Be on ESPN
By Kyle Koster | Jul 14 2020
Just five short days ago, ESPN announced its weekday television lineup. Highly Questionable was slotted in for its original 30 minutes at 4:30 p.m, following Jalen & Jacoby. The revamped NFL Live was 2-3 p.m. On his radio show this morning, though, Dan Le Batard seemed to make an edit.
After ribbing guest host and Miami Herald writer Greg Cote for not being able to remember the scoop on ESPN Radio truncating an hour from the daily radio show, Le Batard said this while making the point about ESPN's programming serving as an infomercial as a bridge to the next live game:
"They're demoting Highly Questionable too. Go ahead and put that in the paper. To the graveyard shift of 2:30 in the afternoon. I'm thrilled that Mina Kimes is going to be doing the--so this hasn't been announced? No portion of this? Because I went on vacation. Am I announcing something that had-- well, I'm allowed to announce my portion of it but regardless we're being replaced at four o'clock."
"It makes sense that at four o'clock they would put an NFL show," he continued. "When they're in bed with their rights holders and their rights holders need programming."
Kimes is part of the new-look NFL Live. Le Batard later joked about her stealing his time slot and admitted he wasn't supposed to announce what he'd announced.
(His full comments can be heard at the 2:30-mark here)
ESPN declined comment on scheduling. And it's possible there's been some miscommunication along the way. Le Batard himself said he was on vacation and not completely confident in what was new information and what had been previously released.
But there's no way Highly Questionable would air at both 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Not in this economy.
So where does that leave things? Well, if Le Batard is correct, HQ is moving up two hours. Perhaps closer to football season. NFL Live could slide back to 4 p.m, but that would require a new spot for Jalen & Jacoby, possibly at 2 p.m.
I'm not a professional television-schedule-maker but that seems to make sense.
Anyway, not everyone is on the same page. The long-term permanent start time for HQ is more questionable than it was early this morning. An answer exists, though, and hopefully will reveal itself soon.