BREAKING: Stugotz Is Finally Doing the Larry Bird Towel Thing
By Kyle Koster
At some point when Stugotz had more life on his face and hadn't even begun the hard work of outsourcing work on an actual personal record book, he did something on the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz that meant he had to dress up as prime Larry Bird and do the towel GIF we all send to our romantic partners to get them in the mood. Trusting him to follow through on anything is a dangerous game but every now and again the man surprises us all and delivers the goods in the way only he can. So there he is this morning, standing behind a very fashionable and sharp-dressing Le Batard waving a towel clearly borrowed from the nearest Iron Temple, getting as low in a defensive stance as the cumulative effect of many a Grateful Dead show will allow and paying his debt.
It's quite an image. Something to remember come Sunday night. Or to block out completely. No judgements here.
Allow me to be serious as a heart attack here: Stu looks good. Way more tan than Bird could ever hope to be. Which is great for him but not exactly ideal if the goal is to completely replicate Larry Legend gyrating in joy. Part of the reason the original Bird clip is the monochromatic nature of white shorts on thighs that only know one hue. Just a classic bit.
Still! An impressive effort and a healthy guffaw for everyone before a second cup of coffee. Can't beat a good sight gag.