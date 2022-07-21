Air Quite Thick With Tension on This Morning's 'Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz'
Sometimes life's lazy river encounters some rapids. The water was choppy on this morning's episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz as everyone tried to keep on paddling.
The tension stems from a rather routine scheduling issue, a peppering of attempts to create content in the wake of an ill-fated and ill-timed rush to the airport, and somewhere in the background the summer tour currently taking Dead & Company around these magnificent United States.
"What happens when I leave this studio and when I get back the next day, none of your business," he told Le Batard. "You seem to think it is. But I come to work, I do my job, I deal with bulls--t for the rest of the day that I don't need to deal with because I'm busy doing other stuff, like you posting personal emails of mine, but I'm not mad at you. I should be mad at you, but I'm not."
Theater of the mind is a hell of a thing and it's always worth mentioning that deciphering what's real and what's for entertainment turns into a hall of funhouse mirrors. Even still, it's been a long time since we've heard Stugotz like this. One can understand where he is coming from because he literally didn't ask for anything like this and travel hiccups are never helped by having a "6-foot-4 pterodactyl" checking up on you.
Twenty-plus years of work marriage does come with obstacles. A counselor might suggest it's better to tackle problems head-on and in the end the conversation was important and perhaps they are glad they had it.
A few minutes after this exchange, Stugotz was back to trumpeting the exploits of placekicker Mark Moseley during a MVP-winning 1982 season so things are looking up.