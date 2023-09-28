'Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz' Crew Really Working Through Some Stuff After Damian Lillard Trade
By Kyle Koster
It's been a pretty rough 18 hours for the Dan Le Batard With Stugotz crew. Several months of speculation that Damian Lillard would be taking his talents to South Beach went up in smoke with a Woj bomb, they tried to come closer to some sort of acceptance through the healing balm of an emergency podcast, Ryen Russillo used Le Batard's own words against him in a viral clip, a good old-fashioned Ryan vs. Ryen beef got cooking, and they went to bed knowing that the world was laughing at them.
This morning, they woke up next to Art Briles in hell and struggled to put the pieces together through song and embracing the darkness.
Do you know what the E in EP stands for? It stands for emo.
I have no idea what Mike Ryan Ruiz was singing about. Truth is, I don’t want to know. Some things are better left unsaid. I’d like to think he was singing about something so beautiful, it can’t expressed in words, and it makes your heart ache because of it.
There are two ways forward. We can either kick a fanbase that's down bad and honestly has earned a bit of ribbing for their incessant zealotry and preaching about Heat culture or we can commend them for even showing up for work on this, the saddest of days. Even those who want to choose option 1 should know deep in their loins that Erik Spoelstra will probably ride a bunch of 10-day contracts and off-the-map bench players to the Eastern Conference Finals against the team who landed Lillard so vengeance could eventually be theirs. If so, we'll hear a happier song.