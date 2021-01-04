Dan Le Batard Has Final ESPN Show as Tributes Pour in
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 4, 2021, 12:58 PM EST
Dan Le Batard had his final show on ESPN Radio Monday and it was staggering to watch tributes pour in from around the sports world. Le Batard and his crew evidently had a big impact on a lot of people.
Thousands took to Twitter to express their fondness for The Dan Le Batard Show during and after the final broadcast. Whether it was recounting past appearances or retelling how they discovered the show, everyone seemed to have a story. They were all different but riffed on the same theme: how much the show meant to them personally.
It truly is a testament to Le Batard and his team that so many are paying homage to the show today.
Here's a look at some of the best tributes: