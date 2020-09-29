Dan Graziano Will Wear a Bear Suit on ESPN if Nick Foles Starts the Rest of the Season
By Liam McKeone | Sep 29 2020
Mitch Trubisky was benched for Nick Foles on Sunday during the Chicago Bears' matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The decision sparked a big comeback that kept the Bears undefeated, and while Foles is not a worldbeater (unless it's the Super Bowl), he definitely looked better than the oft-maligned Trubisky.
Is this a permanent change? Nobody knows yet. Foles gives the team a better chance to win on a week-to-week basis, but it feels like both Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have their jobs tied to the success or failure of Trubisky, who they infamously selected before both Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. Trubisky is also just 26-years-old. He's gotten ample opportunity to prove he belongs and failed to do so, but teams loathe giving up on that high of a first-round pick unless it's absolutely necessary.
ESPN's Dan Graziano is fairly convinced the job isn't Foles' from here on out. He was confident enough to say that he'd wear a bear suit on live television if Foles started every game for the rest of the season.
Not exactly a high-stakes bet. Would still be hilarious. I'm inclined to think Graziano is probably going to win this one, though, because of Foles' injury history (as he points out). Based on play alone, Foles will likely keep the job as long as he can be average at worst. But staying healthy is a different matter.
Anyway. Petition to start making costume-based bets more of a running bit in studio shows. Let's keep things interesting.