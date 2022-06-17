Dan Dakich Is Out of His Mind With Reggie Miller Comments
On Thursday night as everyone was glued in to Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Dan Dakich decided to jump on Twitter and bang out one of the worst takes in the site's history. Dakich implied the Indiana Pacers should have selected Steve Alford instead of Reggie Miller in the 1987 NBA Draft. I just ... what?
Here's the tweet and please don't punch your computer screen too hard, doing so will only harm you.
Yes, Reggie Miller, a Hall of Famer and the greatest player in Pacers history was the problem, not the rest of the roster. For reference, the Dallas Mavericks made Dakich's buddy Alford the third pick in the second round (26th overall) of the 1987 draft. He played four NBA seasons and averaged a whopping 4.4 points per game. Known as a dead-eye shooter, Alford boasted a 3-point percentage of 32.4 percent during his career. So, yeah, he was the classic example of a superstar college player who didn't fit in the NBA.
Dakich has also constantly pushed the narrative that Alford should be the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers, something that would be a horrible idea. Alford is a bad college basketball coach, but Dakich is part of a contingent that believes he would thrive at his alma mater for ... reasons. I'm sure those same people feel the similarly about him playing for the Pacers.
Even suggesting Alford should have been picked ahead of Miller is asinine. Do I think Dakich actually believes that should have happened? Absolutely not, he's just trying to stir the pot by being "controversial." It's an incredibly lame tack to take.