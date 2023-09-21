Damien Woody Left Bloody By 'Get Up' Helmet-Smashing Segment
He's going to be okay.
By Kyle Koster
Get Up appears to have a segment where they smash small miniature helmets, which is all fun and games until someone gets hurt. Which happened this morning when Damien Woody's emphatic destruction of a New England Patriots helmet left him bleeding all over the desk. Because he's a football player, he played right through it.
Two things definitely happened after the show wrapped. One, everyone who rushed to make their pick based on this information had some strong regret because, as Woody points out, it's a bad omen when an inanimate object fights back. And two, some producer was tasked with getting some Band-Aids at more immediate ready to hide any subsequent gashes brought on by an overzealous pundit going full Tool Time Tim Taylor.