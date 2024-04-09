Damian Lillard Possibly Good at Swishing Liquid Around Large Ball Thingy?
Damian Lillard's workouts are on another level.
By Kyle Koster
Damian Lillard has been as advertised during his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 24.5 points and 7.0 assists per game. He's shooting three-pointers with less frequency than usual and making them slightly less often, but he's also embraced the opportunity to show that he can be added value on the defensive end.
With four games left to play, the Bucks hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference yet both the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks are hot on their heels. Once playoff positioning is finalized Lillard will go about the work of creating more playoff moments with a team capable of winning it all and grabbing the elusive ring he's been chasing.
How is he preparing? Well, in addition to the basketball stuff he's doing ... this.
Imagine walking into your local Planet Fitness and seeing a shirtless dude going to town like that in the corner. That's an Abe Simpson situation right there. Of the many questions — and there are many — chief among them is if someone raining down expletive after expletive while the ab-engaged participant sloshes that juice around is essential to the process or simply a creative touch.
Make no mistake. This looks very cool and I will be headed out to the garage immediately to make a contraption like this so my family can return to find the entire living room soaked later today.