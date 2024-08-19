Dallas Cowboys Rookie's Mother Gets Credit for His Football Success
By Joe Lago
Make sure you eat your vegetables.
Don't forget to call next week.
And be sure to snap tight spirals to Dak.
Moms have all sorts of reminders, but maybe that last bit of advice is specific to only Dallas Cowboys rookie center Cooper Beebe.
On Monday, the NFL account on X retweeted a video (shot by Beebe's father, Tom) of Beebe practicing his shotgun snaps to his mother Tamara.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be grateful for Beebe's home workouts with his mom.
Beebe was drafted in the third round of last April's NFL Draft to eventually replace former starter Tyler Biadasz, who joined the Washington Commanders in free agency. Beebe currently is listed behind Brock Hoffman on the Cowboys' depth chart, but he is expected to take over the starting center job at some point this season.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pound Beebe has earned rave reviews in the preseason. His transition to center from guard, the position he played at Kansas State, has been seamless so far.
In one of his popular video breakdowns, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger said Beebe was "looking good" in his run blocking against the Las Vegas Raiders in last Saturday's 27-12 preseason victory.
Beebe also is being compared to Travis Frederick, the former Cowboys center who was named to five Pro Bowls.
Beebe's rapid adjustment to the NFL supports another bit of wisdom a caring parent might share: Practice makes perfect.