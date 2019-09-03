Dallas Cowboys Extend La'el Collins, Continue to Get Ducks in a Row By Kyle Koster | Sep 03 2019

While the Ezekiel Elliott uncertainty hangs over Dallas like a late-summer fog, the Cowboys are hard at work getting all their other ducks in a row. This morning, multiple reports emerged that right tackle La'el Collins agreed to a five-year extension which will keep him with the club through 2024.

This means the offensive line, long a strength in Big D, should be a spot of continuity for the foreseeable future, providing nice protection for Dak Prescott and whoever wants to play running back.

With La’el Collins agreeing to a 5-year contract extension, four of the Cowboys’ five starters on the offensive line are signed through 2023 and 2024. Zack Martin and Collins are signed through 2024, while contracts for Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith run through 2023. (fixed) — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 3, 2019

These long contracts are a Dallas special. Not many other franchises are out there asking players to stick around through that many Olympics.

The Collins deal, plus the Jaylon Smith deal, reveals the Cowboys’ strategy. And that’s to get a real good look at how much money they’ll have when tackling Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, and Ezekiel Elliott. Part of that calculus likely includes figuring out which of the three cuts, if any, is essential.

It's worth saying this before anyone starts talking about "pie" again: There is ZERO chance the Cowboys would have done a La'el Collins deal (or a Jaylon Smith deal) that would in any way hinder their ability to do an Ezekiel Elliott deal or a Dak Prescott deal. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 3, 2019

It’s smart and also a reminder that not everything grinds to a halt because Elliott would rather be in Cabo than on the sidelines right now. Jerry Jones is 76-years-old and dammit if he’s going to neglect addressing his team’s other needs — especially if doing so creates a clearer frame for realistic bargaining between the team and its offensive stars.